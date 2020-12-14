Morocco’s police disperse protest against ties with Israel

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities have dispersed a group of activists who attempted to stage a protest outside the parliament building in Rabat to denounce the country’s recent decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were mobilized to push protesters away from the building. Demonstrators wanted to show solidarity with the Palestinians and reject the normalization of ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv. The U.S.-brokered deal was announced last week by President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Moroccan authorities allowed a large gathering outside the Parliament building to support the recent deal.