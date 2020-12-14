Nebraska electors vote 4-1 to re-elect Trump

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - On Monday, members of the electoral college throughout the country submitted their ballots to officially finalize the 2020 presidential election.

In Lincoln, Nebraska, electors gave four electoral votes to President Trump and one to elect former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump got about 58% of the state's vote, where Biden got about 39%. Biden won Nebraska's second congressional district, which takes up the Omaha area. This resulted in Biden getting one electoral vote from Nebraska.

Nebraska is one of two states that splits its electoral votes by congressional district, the other one is Maine, which gave three electoral votes to Biden and one to Trump.