Nebraska splits electoral votes for 2nd time in history

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officially split its Electoral College votes for the 2nd time in history on Monday, awarding one of its five votes to President-elect Joe Biden and the remaining four to President Donald Trump. Biden won the popular vote in the Omaha area’s 2nd Congressional District, a feat last achieved by Barack Obama during his first presidential run in 2008. The vote in a half-full state Capitol hearing room drew cheers from audience members when elector Precious McKesson, a Democratic Party activist, cast her votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Republicans consistently dominate in Nebraska’s statewide races and rural congressional districts, but Democrats have shown they can compete in Lincoln and Omaha.