Norfolk veterans home prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK Neb. (KTIV) - Health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight will be the first to get the vaccine. But, they aren't alone.

Nursing home employees, and their residents, are in phase 1-A, which means they are at the top of the list of people who will be vaccinated.

One of these facilities is the Norfolk Veteran's Home.

Holden Armstrong, the communications director for the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, says they have a plan in place for all of their facilities.

"We're gonna distribute and administer it through the national health care safety network pharmacy partnership. So that includes CVS and Walgreens, they'll actually distribute the vaccine and administer it in the facilities," said Armstrong.

He also said that their staff have been extremely dedicated during these times, and that they can't look forward to the vaccine enough.