Omaha police working through 1,700 untested rape kits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Police Department continues to work through hundreds of backlogged, untested rape kits in an effort to solve those cases. The department received a nearly $2 million federal grant two years ago to help get through the 1,700 kit backlog. Television station WOWT reports that the department has sent nearly a third of its untested rape kits — 535 — to the Nebraska State Patrol’s lab for testing so far. The department has received the results of about 300 of those tests, and of those, police say about 176 have usable DNA. Omaha Police Capt. Anna Colon says officials have been able to identify about 46 possible offenders from the kits.