See the week’s top plays on the ‘SportsFource Rewind’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We've got just a week of high school basketball left before teams take a break for the holidays. We saw plenty of great plays last week, all over Siouxland so let's take another look on the 'SportsFource Rewind'.

We'll start last Tuesday. Th Dakota Valley girls won their opener against Lennox. Rachel Rosenquist causes the steal and breaks free for the layin. Dakota Valley tops Lennox 61-38.

The Bishop Heelan boys used a big second half to beat North. Aidan Kuehl drives for 2 of his 14 points. The Crusaders get their first win, 56-51.

The Heelan girls also beat the Stars. Final seconds of the quarter, Crusader freshman Brooklyn Stanley drains a 3 at the horn. Heelan tops North 46-24.

On Thursday, KP won a top ten battle with West Monona. On the break, Halle Collins gets the bucket and bonus as the Panthers win 58-46.

East beat West for the 26th straight time. DeVares Whitaker gets 3 of his 34 points. Black Raiders take it 80-65.

The top-ranked Dakota Valley boys won at number-4 Tea Area. Paul Bruns had a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds. DV sinks Tea, 66-55.

Sibley-Ocheyedan stayed unbeaten with a win at MOC-FV. Jadyn Jensen knocks down the triple. Sibley-Ocheyedan takes it 52 to 45.

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls picked up a home win over Tri-County. Kinsey Hall finds Mallory Eriksen for the finish as the Bears win 47-35.