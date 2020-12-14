Sioux City police investigating Sunday drive-by shooting that led to crash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that contributed to a two-vehicle crash.

According to the SCPD, at about 6:50 pm. they started receiving multiple reports of a dark-colored pickup chasing and shooting at a white GMC Sierra pickup in the area of 3rd Street and Wesley Parkway. Police say the trucks continued traveling east on 3rd Street at high speeds and running red lights.

The SCPD says at the intersection of 11th and Lewis Boulevard the white truck collided with another vehicle that was not involved in the incident. The white truck continued to flee from the black truck after the accident.

Officers located the white truck in the area of 11th and Cornelia Street.

It was occupied by two adult males who reported the occupants of the black truck began firing at them for an unknown reason. The victims also claimed not to know who the suspects were.

No injuries were reported in the accident at 11th and Lewis.

The other vehicle involved is described as a black or dark-colored four-door pickup that was occupied by four or five people.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).