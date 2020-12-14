Siouxland long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As the first of the Pfizer vaccines ship out across the county, health officials have been stressing that these first shipments be administered to those in health care and in long-term care facilities.

Leaders with Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Hawarden, Iowa say while they won't see their vaccines until Dec. 28 or later, they're excited at the step toward potentially getting back to normal.

Justin Boyd, the Provisional Administrator for Hillcrest, said CVS and Walgreens have been working with them and that the two companies will come in and administer the vaccine to staff and residents who wish to receive it.

Boyd said they hope they can get their residents connected with their families as soon as possible.

"It's not fun for the people. I know that they have very little to look forward to. Just try to get them good meals because that's one thing they can. Try to do zoom calls with their families, different stuff like that. So, if we can do whatever to hopefully open up the doors, maybe get life back to normal, then that would be good," said Boyd.

And while leaders with Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City are still working out their plans on distribution once their facilities get the vaccine, they too say they're excited about what's to come once they receive it.

"Does it really mean that we get to start opening outdoors a little more? Does it mean that our residents will have a little more opportunity for gathering and all that? You know, those are really unanswered questions at this point in time," said Salmen.

Salmen said Sunrise is also focusing on making sure their staff and residents are informed and have all their questions answered before receiving a vaccine.