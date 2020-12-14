Six Siouxland teams crack top ten in new Iowa AP boys basketball polls

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Waukee (5) 0-0 86 1 Cedar Falls (2) 1-0 82 2 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2) 4-0 68 3 Johnston 0-0 50 4 Ames 0-0 46 6 Davenport, North 0-0 38 5 North Scott, Eldridge 2-0 33 NR Ankeny Centennial (1) 1-0 27 9 Ankeny 1-0 25 NR Dubuque, Hempstead 1-1 19 8

Others receiving votes: Sioux City, East 15. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13. Southeast Polk 9. Dubuque, Senior 7. Lewis Central 7. Iowa City, West 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Waterloo, West 2. Sioux City, West 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 5-0 95 1 Carroll (1) 4-0 76 3 Ballard (1) 3-0 75 2 Pella (1) 4-0 64 T5 Waverly-Shell Rock 4-0 48 8 Assumption, Davenport 1-1 41 4 Monticello 2-0 37 10 Spencer 5-1 28 7 Glenwood 2-0 23 NR Epworth, Western Dubuque 3-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 13. Le Mars 9. West Delaware, Manchester 8. Humboldt 6. Mount Vernon 3. Storm Lake 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Boyden-Hull (9) 4-0 95 1 Treynor (1) 4-0 65 4 Camanche 4-0 59 3 Western Christian, Hull 4-1 58 2 Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 51 5 Denver 4-0 35 8

(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4-0 35 7 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 4-0 30 9 Van Meter 3-0 26 NR Dike-New Hartford 3-1 18 6

(tie) OA-BCIG 2-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13. Des Moines Christian 13. Panorama, Panora 8. West Burlington 8. Clarinda 6. Pella Christian 5. West Sioux, Hawarden 4. South Hamilton, Jewell 2. West Branch 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv