Some snow possible for western Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a chilly start to the workweek with highs in the 20s across the area with a lot of clouds.

Those clouds will start to bring in a slight chance of light snow tonight, especially in western Siouxland, with lows in the upper teens.

Those light snow chances will continue into the first half of tomorrow with the heavier snow falling in western Siouxland where up 2 inches is going to possibly accumulate in places like Holt County although most locations out that way would like see up to an inch only.

Central Siouxland, including Sioux City, won’t see as much more than a dusting if an accumulation is able to take place.

In the meantime, eastern Siouxland will only see a few flurries out of this system.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s.

After this cold start to the week, do we have some warming coming back?

