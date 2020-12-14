South Dakota gives electoral college votes to Trump

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s three presidential electors awarded the state’s electoral votes on Monday to President Donald Trump. The state’s electors, which included Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, met at the Capitol building in Pierre Monday afternoon. South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman replaced Republican Gov. Kristi Noem as the state’s third elector after the governor decided not to participate last week. Trump received nearly 62% of the popular vote in South Dakota, defeating Democratic nominee Joe Biden by more than 100,000 votes. The state has chosen the Republican nominee for president in every general election since 1964.