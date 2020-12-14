Top US officials expected to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. officials will begin receiving coronavirus vaccines this week as part of updated federal continuity of government plans that now include terrorism and pandemics as threats to the nation and its leaders. The effort comes after President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House aides should receive the vaccine “somewhat later in the program.” Still, senior administration officials say doses are expected to be administered at the White House, Capitol Hill and other facilities within the week. The exact number and role of officials set to receive vaccines is classified.