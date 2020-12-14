University of Iowa Health Care receives 1,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — After leaving Michigan Sunday morning, the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the Hawkeye State.

The University of Iowa Healthcare shared photos of the arrival of the vaccine Monday morning. About 1,000 doses arrived and vaccinations of staff are expected to begin today.

Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to get the long anticipated vaccine in Iowa, per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Food and Drug Administration.

“This is an historic moment to change the course of the pandemic and we are proud of our role as leaders in this process,” says Suresh Gunasekaran. UIHC CEO.

More shipments of the vaccine are expected across the Hawkeye State Monday.