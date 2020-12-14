US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is for the first time formally blaming Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. Officials on Monday publicly identified two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction. Levinson disappeared in Iran under mysterious circumstances more than a decade ago. U.S. officials in March said they had concluded that he was dead. Though U.S. diplomats and investigators have long said they thought he was taken by Iranian government agents, Monday’s announcement was the most definitive assignment of blame to date. Iran has long denied having any information on Levinson.