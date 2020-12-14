WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on electoral college vote certification

(NBC News) - Watch coverage of President-elect Joe Biden speaking from Wilmington, De., after the electoral college voted to make his victory in the 2020 election official.

On Monday, the Electoral College cemented Joe Biden's victory, casting votes to officially make him President-elect.

Electors from all 50 states met throughout the day to cast their ballots, based on certified election results that designated 306 electoral votes for Biden to President Trump's 232.

The electoral vote, traditionally a formality without fanfare, this year required extra security in several battleground states amid protests and threats of violence.

The next step comes Jan. 6, when Congress will officially count the electoral votes.