Woodbury County to receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County is expected to receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

During a news conference Monday, Director Kevin Grieme of Siouxland District Health said those doses will be prioritized for health care workers.

Officials at the news conference added that CVS, Walgreens and community pharmacies will be working with long-term health care facilities to distribute vaccines under the Federal Pharmacy Program.

Grieme says this first shipment is all first doses for the Pfizer vaccine. In about three weeks SDHD should receive the second dose.

Health officials with the Dakota County Health department said during the news conference they, as of right now, will not receive an allocation of the vaccine from the state of Nebraska. This is because Dakota County does not have a state hospital, and the first vaccine shipments for Nebraska are designated for those facilities.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.