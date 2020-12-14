Iowa electors certify Trump’s 6 votes for the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - President Trump has officially won Iowa's six Electoral College votes.

Iowa's six presidential electors met Monday at the State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

Gov. Kim Reynolds presided over the meeting and Secretary of State Paul Pate distributed and collected the electors’ ballots. Iowa law requires electors to cast ballots for the candidates who received the most votes in the state.

All states are casting their electoral votes on Monday, with Joe Biden expected to be certified as the president-elect by the Electoral College.

Biden is set to give an address Monday at 7 p.m. CT following the votes. You'll be able to watch that on KTIV.com and on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV App Users: Click here to watch the vote on KTIV.com.