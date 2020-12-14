West Virginia governor to be among 1st to get vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he would get a coronavirus shot on Monday, even though the state’s rollout is supposed to prioritize giving the highly sought-after vaccines to health care workers and people in long-term care centers. The 69-year-old Republican governor said he would receive a shot before cameras later Monday afternoon, which would make him one of the first top elected officials in the country to get vaccinated. Officials say they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine. The White House on Sunday reversed a plan to vaccinate top government officials while essential workers and nursing home patients await first doses.