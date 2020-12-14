Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident

CRETE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in the southeastern Nebraska city of Crete has died in a workplace accident. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the accident happened Saturday night when a forklift caused storage shelves in a freezer area of the plant’s distribution warehouse to collapse. Smithfield Foods’ chief administrative officer, Keira Lombardo, says the shelving collapsed onto and killed an employee. Officials had not released the employee’s name by Monday morning. Lombardo says product shipments from that part of the plant were suspended and that Smithfield is providing support to employees.