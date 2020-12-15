A bit of warmer weather about to return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While skies stayed cloudy today for all of us, it was western Siouxland getting in on the snow early today.

That system will be moving out but skies are going to stay pretty cloudy tonight as lows settle back into the mid teens.

The clouds are still going to hold pretty tough during the day on Wednesday keeping temperatures close to a bit below average near 30 degrees.

A little more clearing should get going Wednesday night leaving us with a mostly sunny sky by Thursday with highs a bit warmer in the mid 30s.

Will a front moving through on Friday change our weather?

