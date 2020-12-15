Afghan officials: Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing and a shooting attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed at least three people, including a deputy provincial governor. According to a spokesman for the interior ministry, a sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle belonging to Kabul’s deputy provincial governor killed two people, and wounded two others. The deputy provincial governor and the apparent target of the attack was killed alongside his secretary while two of his bodyguards were wounded. The bombing took place in the Macrorayan neighborhood of Kabul. In the other attack, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman.