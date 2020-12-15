Asia Today: Maldives considers burying Sri Lankan Muslims

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives president’s office says it is discussing how to provide a “humane response” to a request from neighboring Sri Lanka to allow burials for Muslims who die of COVID-19. It says President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has received a request from Sri Lanka to look into the possibility of allowing such burials. Sri Lanka’s government in March announced it will cremate the bodies of all people who die of COVID-19, saying the coronavirus could contaminate underground water. Sri Lankan Muslims have urged the government to allow burials, citing their religious beliefs. They accuse the government of denying Muslims a basic right without scientific evidence.