Australia to seek WTO intervention in barley row with China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says Australia will ask the World Trade Organization to intervene in its dispute with China over barley and expects other nations to become involved in the case. China effectively ended imports of Australian barley in May by putting tariffs of more than 80% on the crop, accusing Australia of breaching WTO rules by subsidizing barley production and selling the grain in China at below production cost. Birmingham said Australia will formally ask the World Trade Organization to intervene on Wednesday. China is the Australian barley growers’ largest market. The grain is among a growing number of commodities that China has targeted as bilateral relations plumb new depths.