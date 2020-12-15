Substance abuse clinic comes to Pender, NE

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - Residents of Pender, Nebraska will have better access to substance abuse services thanks to a new clinic.

The new location will primarily focus on substance abuse related issues, but does also offer treatment for mental health problems, as well.

Before this location opened, Pender residents had to seek treatment in Norfolk and Omaha because of a lack of similar services in the area. Jenna Kennedy, the Director of Community Services, is excited to be able to help the people in the town where she grew up.

"Well I'm a Pender girl so it warms my heart that we can bring these services here and you know make an impact close to home. So it was a work in progress and we did a lot of outreach and its been very welcoming to bring these services into the community" said Kennedy.

Kennedy says the most prevalent issues that BHS has seen in the area are related to alcohol, meth, and various opiates. She also says that they have been working with the local hospital systems for referrals.

"We've got great feedback from all of the local hospital systems. In fact, or biggest referral source has been some neighboring community hospital systems that didn't have the ability to meet these needs on their own. So I feel like collaborating, working as a holistic approach with the other treatment providers in the area is gonna be a win-win for the communities around us" added Kennedy.

The new location will be serving the Pender area and all of northeast Nebraska.