Body camera captures icy rescue

(KSL/NBC News) - A Utah man and his dog are recovering after taking an unexpected icy plunge into the Mantua Reservoir Monday.

The 66-year-old fisherman and his dog fell through the ice shortly after 8 a.m.

A Utah Highway Patrol officer was first to arrive on scene after a witness dialed 911, followed shortly by Mantua Police Chief Michael Castro.

"We didn't really think about it, all I was thinking about was having to help this victim get out of the water. I was able to remove my firearm and got a high visibility vest and a rope that I keep in my truck. We did whatever we had to to it wasn't a lot of time to think about should we, should we not, it was not an option," Castro said.

As Chief Castro was attempting to reach the man, he fell through the ice as well, but was able to pull himself out after a few minutes.

