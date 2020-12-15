Bosnia’s Muslim, Croat leaders boycott Russian top diplomat

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s Muslim and Croat representatives in the country’s three-member presidency have boycotted a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a major snub to Moscow’s top diplomat. On his second day of the two-day visit to Bosnia on Tuesday, Lavrov was due to hold talks with all three presidency members, but only the Serb member, Milorad Dodik. attended the meeting. The other two said they boycotted the meeting because of what they said is Lavrov’s “disrespect” of the Bosnian state. They said that Lavrov should have started his official visit in Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, instead of meeting Dodik in the Serb semi-autonomous half of the country on Monday.