Dec. 15: Iowa reports 67 more COVID-19 deaths, 798 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,338 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 256,913 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 258,251 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 196,144 have recovered, an increase of 5,922 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 67 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,340.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (196,144) and the number of deaths (3,340) from the total number of confirmed cases (258,251) shows there are currently 58,767 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 3,973 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,288,884 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly decreased to 14.2%, which is down from 15.1%.

According to the health department's latest report, 798 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 764 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 166 are in the ICU with 88 on ventilators. State data shows 71% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 139 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,134 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 41 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,508. To date, 9,471 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 145.

A total of 64 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 37 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, nine new cases were reported for a total of 3,379 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,784 have recovered.

The county has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 21.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,427 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 18 since yesterday. Of those cases, 949 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,580. Of those cases, 1,161 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,108 cases on Monday, and that number rose to 3,121 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 2,438 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 40.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 22 additional cases bringing its total to 4,089. Of those cases, 3,384 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.