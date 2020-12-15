Dec. 15: Nebraska reports 1,517 new cases, 20 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,517 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 150,861.

Twenty additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,438.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 677 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 693 residents on Monday. A total of 4,884 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 85,127 an increase of 1,064 from Monday.

So far, 804,403 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 653,154 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported seven new positive cases in Cedar County on Tuesday, bringing its total to 628. Of those cases, 350 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been eight virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Cuming County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Cuming County since the last update on Dec. 7, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 730. Of those cases, 477 have recovered.

The ELVPHD also reported two additional deaths. There are 245 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed seven more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,474.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 496. Of those cases, 338 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Madison County

The ELVPHD reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since the last update on Dec. 7, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 3,672. Of those cases, 2,586 have recovered.

The ELVPHD also reported eight additional deaths. There are 1,051 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Stanton County

The ELVPHD reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Stanton County since the last update on Dec. 7, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 392. Of those cases, 222 have recovered.

The ELVPHD also reported three new deaths due to COVID-19. There are 167 active cases in the county.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 12 new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 792. Officials say 579 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Three new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 881. Of those cases, 665 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.