Dec. 15: South Dakota reporting 11,519 active COVID-19 cases, 435 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 345 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 91,699.

According to Tuesday's report, 302 of the new cases are confirmed and 43 are probable.

State health officials say there are 11,519 active cases in the state, a decrease of 1,104 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported two new virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,261.

State data reported 1,887 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 78,919.

Currently, 435 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 441. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,242 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,427. Of those cases, 1,333 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 21.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, keeping its total to 1,513. State health officials say 1,329 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,132 to 6,155. Officials say 5,344 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 57 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen four new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,440. So far, 1,217 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported six new cases, bringing the total to 2,241. Officials say 1,791 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 17 virus-related deaths.