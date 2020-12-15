How Siouxland schools plan to return after holiday break

SIOUX CITY (KTIV ) -- For the first two weeks after the holiday break, Sioux City's Community Schools will be using the "hybrid learning" model.

School Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory says the board came to this decision after looking at different factors, like the current COVID-19 case count in Woodbury County.

“With the winter break, people possibly travelinig, possibly gathering with family and friends, having all these large social initeractions that are likely to happen…the risk is higher again.So, if we can come back and ease that transition again and have a better idea and more control of the numbers, we thought that was something really wise to do,” said Alarcon-Flory.

Alarcon-Flory says the board will decide whether the hybrid model should be extended at the board's first meeting in January.

The Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will return with in-person learning in 2021. That's something President John Flanery says he believes is the safer option.

“They're encouraging everybody to stay home for the holidays and our main concern was if we extended that break, that we might actually be encouraging people to go out of town, go to the kinds of things our public health officials are not encouraging us to do,” said President Flanery.

The South Sioux City School will return using the same model it currently has in place.

All students-- besides high school grades-- will return in person. High school students will continue with "hybrid learning".

The Dakota Valley School District will return fully in-person, which is how the district has learned this past semester.