Huskers LB Collin Miller retires from football after injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month. Miller said a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game for health reasons. The senior from Fishers, Indiana, appeared in 40 games and started his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season. Miller suffered a spinal concussion making a tackle against Illinois on Nov. 21. The condition is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness and typically resolves in one to three days.