Iowa-Michigan game set for this weekend canceled due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeye's game against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 during the Big Ten Champions Week. According to the University of Michigan Athletic Department. the decision to cancel the game was made after conversations with medical experts, health advisors and university administrations.

"In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week's game," said Ward Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior."

Manuel says the number of positive tests over the past three weeks has pushed Michigan's list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50.

It is unknown if Iowa will be able to reschedule the game against a different opponent. Iowa is also still eligible to play in a bowl game.