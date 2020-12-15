Local church group donates more than 20 quilts to Boys and Girls Club

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A group of women from St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sioux City, IA has stitched together some hand-made gifts from the heart to give to the community.

The women made 22 quilts that they donated to the Boys and Girls Club for Giving Tuesday.

One of the quilters said they wanted to make sure there were enough quilts for all of the children.

She says the group donates their work a lot.

"Well, we've been making quilts for years and usually send them overseas to missions, church missions, wherever. We saw a need for it locally, and it was kind of nice to send some of them here," said Elaine Miller, one of the quilters.

Miller says the women work every week and work for a couple hours at a time.