Le Mars, IA hospital in need of PPE donations

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - We are nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and some hospitals are running low on PPE. That includes Floyd Valley Healthcare in LeMars, Iowa.

When the pandemic first began, Floyd Valley Healthcare was in desperate need of PPE.

The hospital asked for the public's help, and received an overwhelming response, but that was nearly a year ago.

"In the six to nine months since then obviously we have worn them a lot, and they are at the end of life," said Karla Anthony, Cardiopulmonary Department Manager.

Anthony says each staff member goes through at least two masks a day. But as cases started rising in the area, so did the number of masks that were needed.

"We've been so busy with the COVID numbers higher there for a while you can go through 20 to 30 in a day, and if we didn't have clean ones you have the chance of cross contamination, and we didn't want to take that chance on our patients or our staff," said Anthony.

She says homemade masks last a lot longer than disposable ones.

"The nice thing about the homemade ones is we can reuse them where the PPE we use from manufacturers it's pretty much one and done you can use them for that day or that shift and you have to throw them away," said Anthony.

Anthony says they are in taking donations of N95 masks, face masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and new or used goggles.

If you are not very crafty but you want to help, you can also donate materials. These items can be dropped off at the East Entrance of the hospital.

Floyd Valley Healthcare has provided material and design information for homemade masks:

Optimal fabric is single-ply cotton-blend t-shirt material (newer shirts; not worn or tattered)

Second choice for fabric is quilting cotton

Pre-wash material prior to sewing

Head loop or ear-loop preferred over ties because ties tend to tangle in laundry

Masks with ties may be sewn if elastic is not available

In need of medium or large, or kids sizes.

For a step to step guide click here.