Local nonprofit awards $300,000 in scholarships to 4 Sioux City college and universities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Christmas came early for local schools thanks to Missouri River Historical Development.

MRHD awarded $300,000 in scholarships to area schools this afternoon, including Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Western Iowa Tech Community College, and St. Luke’s College.

Each school received $75,000.

The four schools were responsible for administering the scholarships, which helped nearly 200 students. School officials say MRHD has has made a huge impact on students, and has increased the likelihood that they will succeed, and graduate.