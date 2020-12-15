Man facing numerous charges in Hughes County shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Monday morning shooting of a 21-year-old man in rural Hughes County. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Pinela is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and ingestion of a controlled substance. Deputies say Pineda shot the victim in the chest. Authorities arrested Pinela two hours later, after he crashed his vehicle. The victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. His condition is not known.