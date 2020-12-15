More Nebraska prisons staffers infected with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Even as a vaccine began trickling out to states this week, Nebraska’s prisons continue to struggle with the spread of the coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 18 staff members across the state’s prison system have tested positive for the virus since the end of last week. On Saturday, the department said 11 staffers had tested positive. Another three infected staffers were announced Sunday, and late Monday, the department said four more staffers had tested positive. The latest release brings the total number of prison employees who have tested positive to 409 since the outbreak began. The department’s website says that as of Friday, 786 inmates had tested positive for the virus and six inmates have died.