Nebraska virus numbers improving but experts still worried

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has been steadily declining recently, but it remains at a high level that worries health experts. Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security says it’s important for Nebraskans to remain vigilant about maintaining social distancing because the virus trends could turn negative before vaccines become widely available to the general public in the spring. Nebraska says 693 people were hospitalized on Monday. That number has been generally decreasing since the state set a record of 987 on Nov. 20.