One year later: Sioux City police still searching for suspects in Chad Thomas murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department is still searching for those responsible for the murder of Chad Thomas one year after his death.

According to the Sioux City Police, on Dec. 14, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m., Thomas was walking down the sidewalk near the intersection of 17th St. and Ingleside Ave. when a dark SUV pulled up next to him.

Police say multiple shots were fired during the incident. Thomas was found a short time later and was pronounced dead at a hospital later that evening.

If you have information about this murder, call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.