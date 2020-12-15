President Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

President Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter BidenNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden.
That could set up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen.
Outgoing Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the investigation into Hunter Biden. Trump has consulted on the potential for a special counsel with top White House officials and outside allies.