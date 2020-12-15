Scattered light snow showers Tuesday with chilly temperatures remaining

Monday was the coolest day in Sioux City (and for much of Siouxland) since the middle of February.



Today will be similar with lots of cloud cover and temperatures only gaining a few degrees on yesterday as we top out in the mid 20s.



Areas west of Interstate 29 could also see some passing light snow showers with amounts ending up under an inch.



Any of that snow should end by mid-afternoon but cloud cover will stay in place through the night tonight.



Temperatures will be in the mid teens overnight.



Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a little more cloud cover than sun.



Temperatures will start a slow warming trend with highs near freezing on Wednesday.



