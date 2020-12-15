South Sioux City ‘strongly’ recommending masks; forgoes mandate

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The South Sioux City Council and Health Board decided to pass a strong recommendation for residents to wear masks in public and in businesses.

Leaders with the city said the numbers are trending in the right direction. They also add most people are already complying with the recommendation.

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said they want to be able to educate the people of the city on how masks can help so they'll be more likely to wear them.

"We're either going to beat it together or the positivity rate is going to go back up together. And so, we're all interconnected, so we all might as well get on the same page. Instead of using the stick approach, use the cared approach. Just try to get people on board and get with the science," said Mayor Koch.

Koch added they will continue to watch the numbers and if positivity rates start rising, they will meet again.