Spirit Lake boys close in on Class 2A rankings after 4-0 start

The Spirit Lake boys basketball team is receiving votes in this weeks class 2A poll. The Indians are off to a 4-0 start. They have a tough test Tuesday on the road at 3-1 Storm Lake who is also getting votes in Class 3A.

Spirit Lake started the season with double-digit wins over Forest City and MOC-Floyd Valley. The Indians last two games have been much closer, winning by just two points over Spencer and Central Lyon.

Spirit Lake is unbeaten through four games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They have finished with a winning record nine straight years.

Spirit Lake has only been to the state tournament one time in the last 78 years and that was in 2016.

"We always seem to have really difficult games with Storm Lake so I'm excited for tonight," said Spirit Lake head coach Paul Brown. "They really attack us both offensively and defensively. They really try to get in the paint. They really try to force us to over-rotate or foul them. Then defensively they have a lot of ball pressure so we'll have to deal with that."