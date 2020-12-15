Suspect in death of Lincoln police officer pleads not guilty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing a Lincoln police investigator has pleaded not guilty. Felipe Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera. He was shot at Vasquez’s Lincoln home on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 7. Vazquez was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but he waived his appearance and entered the plea in writing. He faces six other charges, including several gun-related charges. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on Felipe Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.