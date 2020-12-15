Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32
Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33
Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Baltic 46, Parker 42
Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48
Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32
Deubrook 56, Deuel 22
Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
Garretson 70, Canton 54
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT
Howard 65, Chester 38
Huron 72, Pierre 71
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45
Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23
North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14
Sisseton 51, Milbank 31
Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30
Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48
Winner 72, Stanley County 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/