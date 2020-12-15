Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:41 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26

Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32

Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33

Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Baltic 46, Parker 42

Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48

Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32

Deubrook 56, Deuel 22

Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

Garretson 70, Canton 54

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT

Howard 65, Chester 38

Huron 72, Pierre 71

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45

Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23

North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14

Sisseton 51, Milbank 31

Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30

Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48

Winner 72, Stanley County 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

