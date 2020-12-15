Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36

Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 28

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44

North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36

Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd.

Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd.

Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.

Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd.

Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Silver Lake vs. Gibbon, ppd.

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37

Alma 61, Southwest 41

Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Beatrice 49, Platteview 27

Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45

Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Twin River 21

Centura 56, Central Valley 32

Crofton 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24

Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29

Dorchester 48, Harvard 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Elkhorn Valley 44

Freeman 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5

Hampton 66, Elba 30

Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52

Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Sandhills Valley 36

McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23

Minden 64, Central City 31

North Bend Central 60, Stanton 19

North Central 47, Burke, S.D. 14

O’Neill 48, Pierce 38

Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36

Osmond 57, Creighton 44

Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22

Plainview 59, Madison 27

Ponca 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 33

Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32

St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33

Sutton 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26

Wakefield 64, Randolph 26

Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 48

Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35

York 53, Elkhorn 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Schuyler vs. Blair, ppd.

South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content