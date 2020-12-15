Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36
Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 28
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44
North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36
Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd.
Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, ppd.
Norris vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.
Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd.
Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Pender vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Silver Lake vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37
Alma 61, Southwest 41
Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Beatrice 49, Platteview 27
Bellevue West 60, Elkhorn South 45
Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Twin River 21
Centura 56, Central Valley 32
Crofton 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24
Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29
Dorchester 48, Harvard 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Elkhorn Valley 44
Freeman 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5
Hampton 66, Elba 30
Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52
Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Sandhills Valley 36
McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23
Minden 64, Central City 31
North Bend Central 60, Stanton 19
North Central 47, Burke, S.D. 14
O’Neill 48, Pierce 38
Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, South Sioux City 36
Osmond 57, Creighton 44
Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22
Plainview 59, Madison 27
Ponca 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 33
Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32
St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33
Sutton 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26
Wakefield 64, Randolph 26
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 48
Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35
York 53, Elkhorn 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anselmo-Merna vs. Overton, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Ogallala vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Palmyra vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Schuyler vs. Blair, ppd.
South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.
