Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:53 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Assumption, Davenport 29, Muscatine 27

Baxter 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41

Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Eldon Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41

OA-BCIG 62, River Valley, Correctionville 48

Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

Solon 55, Marion 43

Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ankeny Centennial vs. Johnston, ppd.

Bettendorf vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Albia, ppd.

Davenport, West vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.

Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Dubuque, Senior vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.

Iowa City West vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.

Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.

Wilton vs. West Branch, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

Ankeny Centennial 60, Newton 19

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Atlantic 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Baxter 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23

Beckman, Dyersville 69, Maquoketa 62, 2OT

Belle Plaine 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, Sioux City, West 28

Boyden-Hull 52, Sioux Center 48

Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Central City 60, Alburnett 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Creston 56, Shenandoah 23

Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 16

Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32

East Mills 60, Heartland Christian 21

Gilbert 71, Perry 14

Grinnell 83, Ottumwa 24

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36

Lenox 45, Southwest Valley 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 53, Kee, Lansing 48

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 47

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36, East Buchanan, Winthrop 26

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 66, Trinity Christian High School 21

Montezuma 68, Lynnville-Sully 39

Murray 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 19

Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 26

Nodaway Valley 64, Bedford 29

North Fayette Valley 56, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Starmont 17

North Polk, Alleman 45, ADM, Adel 39

Osage 64, North Butler, Greene 13

PAC-LM 56, East Sac County 49

Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Pekin 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33

Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 44

Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30

Solon 55, Marion 43

Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Akron-Westfield 51

Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 11

Wayne, Corydon 69, East Union, Afton 49

West Liberty 56, Tipton 32

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Sheldon 31

West Sioux 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Westwood, Sloan 60, Lawton-Bronson 29

Winterset 63, Carroll 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camanche vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.

Iowa City High vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.

Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 19th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content