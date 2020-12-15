Twin football games leads Fox to ratings win

NEW YORK (AP) — With pro football games accounting for all of its prime time programming on Tuesday and Thursday, Fox led the television networks in viewership last week. In addition to its regular Thursday night matchup, Fox had a Tuesday game due to coronavirus changes in the NFL schedule. There were four prime time NFL games on the air last week. The Nielsen company said CBS’ long-running newsmagazine “60 Minutes” was the most-watched non-sports telecast last week, while the long-running drama “NCIS” was the most popular entertainment program. Nielsen said Fox News was the top-rated cable network for the week.