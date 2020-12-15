UK foreign secretary holds talks with Indian counterpart

NEW DELHI (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary and his Indian counterpart have met in New Delhi to deepen ties between their countries. Dominic Raab and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks for about four hours and discussed a wide range of issues, including the post-pandemic world, defense, trade and the environment. Raab, who arrived in India on Monday, will also meet with India’s environment and education ministers. The two countries have enjoyed a strategic partnership since 2004, marked by regular high-level exchanges and cooperation in diverse areas.