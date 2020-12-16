Authorities in Mapleton, IA searching for missing 54-year-old

MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Mapleton, Iowa are searching for 54-year-old Bruce Vanmatre.

According to a post from Mapleton's mayor, authorities have covered about a two square mile area in search of Vanmatre.

Authorities say Vanmatre does not have a car, so he would have either left with someone or on foot.

Vanmatre is 5'10", approximately 200 pounds and has underlying medical conditions. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Vanmatre lives at the Sunrise Apartments in Mapleton near the nursing home.

Vanmatre was reported missing Monday morning when a home health service showed up for their normal appointment. Last know contact with him was Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Vanmatre is not a dangerous person and does not pose a threat to anyone.

If you have any information please contact the Mapleton Police Department at 712-840-1804 or the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at 712-423-2525.